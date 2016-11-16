Economic Update is a weekly program hosted by Richard D. Wolff, Professor of Economics. Begun on a single Pacifica station in March 2011, it is now regularly played on nearly 60 stations nationwide. Wolff’s specialty on this program is to take complex economic issues and make them understandable, empowering listeners with information to analyze not only their own financial situation but the economy at large. By focusing on the economic dimensions of everyday life – wages, jobs, taxes, debts, interest rates, prices, and profits – the program explores alternative ways to organize markets, and government policies.
The show will air on Fridays at 4.00 PM, this Friday, 18 November 2016.
Economic update will displace Counterspin and Making Conact. Counterspin will move to Thursdays at 4.30 PM in place of a repeat broadcast of This Way Out starting this Thursday 17 November.
