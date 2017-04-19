Non-Profit

KEOS 89.1 FM is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licensed non-commercial educational radio station which began broadcasting on March 25, 1995!KEOS 89.1 FM Brazos Educational Radio is a non-profit educational and cultural organization with 501 (c) 3 tax-exempt status from the Internal Revenue Service.KEOS proudly continues and is completely locally supported by members like you with pledges, donations, underwriting, and volunteering as well as The Arts Council of Brazos Valley. Thank you!Our programming is produced by and for the people.