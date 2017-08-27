This morning at 11:28 A.M. the Chief Engineer Lance Parr made a visual inpesction for what was originally thought to be a power failure but, further investigation revealed antenna problems. Shorty after 12 noon today, a visual inspection of the antenna site show the tower having virtually no signal transmitting from the tower.

This indicates a very serious problem with the antenna or the transmission line that feeds it. The cause is no doubt weather related, over the past 24 hours we’ve had almost continual high winds (at the height of the antenna) and intermittent driving rain. Lance, the Chief Engineer is speculating that there may be some mechanical damage from the high wind gusts or water has penetrated into one of the connections between the transmission line and the antenna elements.