Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul,” died Thursday in her home city of Detroit after battling pancreatic cancer.

Aretha Franklin was an American Icon. She began recoding as a teenager, selling over 75,000,000 records she is the Queen of Soul.

What is your favorite Aretha Franklin song?