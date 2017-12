Non-Profit

KEOS 89.1 FM is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licensed non-commercial, all volunteer educational radio station which began broadcasting on March 25, 1995!KEOS 89.1 FM Brazos Educational Radio is a non-profit educational and cultural organization with 501 (c) 3 tax-exempt status from the Internal Revenue Service.KEOS proudly continues and is completely locally supported by listeners like you with pledges, donations, underwriting , and volunteering as well as The Arts Council of Brazos Valley. Thank you!Our programming is produced by and for the people.