Special thanks to the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, the Cities of Bryan & College Station, Ice House on Main, Conlee & Conlee LLC, Stearns Design Build, Brazos Natural Foods, and La Bodega Express, sponsors of the 2018 Lone Star Music Series Concert featuring John Evans Band, for making this event possible.

DONATE NOW! — use the blue donate button at the top right corner to make a one-time or Recurring Donation, THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT and please invite a friend to do the same. #pledgeKEOS