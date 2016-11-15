KEOS and the Bryan-College Station community have lost a valued member with the death of Derick Clark. DC, as he was known, was a retired soldier who often read his poetry on Café Largo when it was hosted by Douglas Boone, then became a regular host when Douglas moved to Austin. The Poetry Man, who loved jazz, soul and R&B, waged a valiant fight against cancer and continued to appear on the air until he was no longer able to do so. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Jay Brakefield will pay tribute to DC when he hosts Café Largo at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 17. Friends and family are welcome to take part and share memories of this gentle warrior. Come to 202 East Carson in Bryan or call 979-779-5367.