Thanks to the supporters who helped during Giving Tuesday!KEOS is continues to be your #CommunityRadio in the Brazos Valley.If you did not have the chance to get in on this special day of giving back, you can donate during the Winter On-Air Fund Drive starting on December 7th. Thank you for being part of a local community radio station. Thank you for listening to KEOS.With appreciation,Alexander RubioSocial Media Director Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Wednesday, November 28, 2018

