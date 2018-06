Tune-in to KEOS 89.1 FM on Tuesday, June 12th at 2.00 P.M. central standard time for America’s only national broadcast focusing on homelessness and poverty. This year’s broadcast will be held in conjunction with a poor people’s march led by Homelessness Marathon board member and head of the Poor People’s Economic Human Rights Campaign (PPEHRC), Cheri Honkala*. PPEHRC will be bringing marchers from all over the country and Puerto Rico to the National Mall where the marchers will be among the interviewees on the broadcast.

