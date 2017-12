@playmodesstudio is a team of artists, designers and musicians from Barcelona whose audio-visual work consists of spatial and sonic spaces: light animating sound, and sound animating light. See them at #DayforNight in December. A post shared by Day for Night (@dayfornightfest) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:06am PST

Click the video above to see the kind light show you can see at Day For Night.

KEOS has a special fund raising offer for our listeners. For a donation of $75 or more, KEOS is offering a 2-day,… Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Friday, December 8, 2017

Click on the Donate Now or bring your $75 cash or check donation by the station to receive as a premium, a 2-day, general admission ticket to the Festival.

We have 8 tickets to hand out. When these are gone – that’s it! So don’t delay! Call KEOS at 979-779-5367 to make your donation now.